With people being home more than ever before, it's a good time to tick off that to-do list and nail some niggly tasks you've been avoiding.

The deep cleaning craze has quickly taken off on social media, with Instagrammers sharing their hacks and sparkling clean homes.

However, one organised woman has taken things to a new level, with an extensive cleaning list that has stunned social media.

Taking to the Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook page, Courtney Graham shared her list of jobs, writing: "So this is my proper deep clean as in 3 weeks I have family and friends coming to stay for my wedding."

It's not known where Graham is located or her countries rules around public gatherings.

As for her sparkling home, Graham attacks the lounge first, cleaning the floor, skirting boards, tables, windows, sofas and then freshening up the air.

She then moves on to the bedroom, puts away her clothes, cleans the floor, washes bedding and skirting boards as well as several other areas.

Next up are the kitchen, bathroom and other bedrooms, all which come with their own detailed list.

The list went viral on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

Many Facebook fans were quick to say how inspired they felt by the schedule and wanted to give it a go in their own homes.

One wrote: "Have saved your to-do list as it's inspiring."

Another added: "Love, love, love lists!!"

However, some people noted that they don't have time to nail such a big list of tasks themselves.

"Gosh. No defo not. That's grim," a disapproving fan declared.