As the Covid-19 continues across the world, some people working remotely have been holding staff meetings via video.

Microsoft Teams has become a popular tool, but

Lizet Ocampo, who is the political director at People for the American Way, was one the people who couldn't quite handle the system, according to BuzzFeed News.

READ MORE:

• Who is listening to your Zoom call? Concerns grow over app's security

• Coronavirus: You're doing it wrong - A beginner's guide to video call etiquette

• Holy videocall: Batman pops in to bring smiles amid Coronavirus news

• Kate Hawkesby: Why the best meetings are fleeting

As part of her work with Latinx voters, Ocampo joins a regular virtual happy hour for community leaders hosted by Equis, and downloaded quirky filters to to make the happy hour more fun.

Advertisement

However when she got to her professional meeting, she had forgotten all about the filters.

"So Monday morning, when we started the meeting, I saw myself as a potato," she said.

"I was so confused as to why I was a potato. Of all the things I could be, why a potato?"

She soon realised that she didn't know how to change her video back to normal.

"I just kind of gave up and stayed as a potato for the rest of the call," she said.

Meanwhile, her colleagues had a good laugh and one chose to share the blunder on social media.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

The tweet soon went viral, attracting more than 900,000 likes and 200,000 comments.

Ocampo didn't find out that her faux pas was shared to the world until her colleague sent her a text on Monday evening.

Advertisement

"Are you awake right now? I have something hilarious to tell you and I hope you think it's as funny as I do because I'm also scared. I tweeted about you as a potato today and it's VIRAL," she texted.

Luckily, Ocampo also found her mistake funny and has enjoyed the replies from people on Twitter, joining in the fun and sharing some puns.

How I be feeling these days pic.twitter.com/xGWg453RNh — lil (@lilmarob) March 31, 2020

At this point that’s what I look like in video calls anyway — nicole farrugia (@hellonicoleee) March 31, 2020