As the Houseparty app soars in popularity due to people being in lockdown, users have claimed that they are being hacked via the platform — but its creators have denied a breach.

Many people who have downloaded the video chat app believe their other logins including PayPal, Netflix, Spotify and online-banking accounts have been hacked after they started using Houseparty.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Houseparty 'loophole' for people to drink with mates

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Keeping kids entertained during lockdown

• Mum's genius egg trick keeps son entertained

But the app's owner Epic Games – the company behind popular games Fortnite and Gears of War – deny that a breach has taken place.

Advertisement

"We've found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts," an Epic Games spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform.

As the Houseparty app soars in popularity due to people being in lockdown, users have claimed that they are being hacked via the platform. Photo / 123RF

"Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple."

Many people have reported issues they have had after downloading the app and unusual messages they have come across.

missus just checked my phone an turns out that house party app has hacked my DMs an asked some random lass to come round mine. suggest everyone deletes it — keithy 🐏🇬🇧 (@442keith) March 30, 2020

BEWARE! I know I’m not the only one with this problem! A few of my friends have been hacked by @houseparty if you look at the twitter feed! They log into your Spotify from Russia. Get your bank details and can hack it. It’s very simple once you click agree to terms and conditions pic.twitter.com/kBKU7dMUyd — ellieb (@ellielaurenb) March 30, 2020

been hacked three times off the houseparty app into my spotify🙂🙃 would recommend deleting asap x pic.twitter.com/F9f4yGuH3m — mary (@marymccaffertyy) March 30, 2020

Actual ca believe House Party has hacked ma bank n netflix wtf hahahahahahaha that app was the highlight of my lockdown — Carla (@CarlaAghaKhan) March 30, 2020

Cyber-security specialist Brian Higgins said although there is a rise in cybercrime activity, the hacking may not be a direct link to Houseparty.

"There is a rising wave of cybercrime activity directly linked to the global uptake of group social media platforms now that everyone is in isolation," he told the Sun.

"I'd definitely recommend deleting any apps you think may be causing you and your contacts harm.

"However, in this case, I'd give Houseparty a chance to investigate and explain what's happening - they're clearly providing a vital service to people's mental health and wellbeing."