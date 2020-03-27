The Duchess of Cornwall has sent a message of support to domestic abuse victims amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Camilla used her and Prince Charles' Clarence House Instagram account to reach out to those in lockdown with abusive partners or family members and shared the numbers for helplines for victims.

Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in here and select Top News Stories.

She wrote: "This is a hard time for everyone, as we are all asked to stay at home to stay safe. But for some of you it is even harder, because home is not a safe place.

"I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you.

Advertisement

"If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone."

Camilla went on to list UK phone numbers to call and concluded: "Please stay safe and get help."

The 72-year-old is a passionate advocate for ending domestic violence and previously revealed that some of her own friends have been victims.

Speaking in February, she said: "It affects everybody. It doesn't matter who you are. That would be my message to people: whoever you are, wherever you are from, there are organisations that can help you. Go and get help. Talk to them, just get up and talk about your experiences. They will help."

Earlier this week Charles was diagnosed with Covid-19. The 71-year-old had mild symptoms but was otherwise in good health, a spokesman said.

Charles said he was "enormously touched" by get well soon messages from the public.

• If you're in danger now, phone the police on 111. Alternatively, contact Women's Refuge though 24/7 crisisline 0800 733 843 or www.womensrefuge.org.nz.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



Advertisement