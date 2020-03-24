Before the virus, Kiwis knew this time of year for a few reasons.

We had Easter - with time to reflect on spiritual matters for some; egg hunts, chocolate and two weeks off school for others.

We had the changing of the seasons with autumn colours, increasingly chilly swims for the brave and the packing and unpacking of seasonal clothes.

And we had feijoas, those gloriously gritty gems that litter the ground across New Zealand in autumn.

Lean on me, when you're not strong.

And although Easter may be curtailed and we won't need quite as many outside clothes this year, the humble feijoa might just be the weird little fruit to get us through this.

It grows across Aotearoa and loves it here, despite coming from thousands of miles away.

Like many of us.

And I'll be your friend.

It's a bit funny looking and is known to be an acquired taste for some – but we all know someone like that.

Like crumble? So does the feijoa.

A fan of salsa? I gotchu fam.

Mad for preserving? Meet my South American friend.

I'll help you carry on.

And here's the kicker... it makes a nice wee drop too.

That's right, don't be part of the problem and head to the supermarket for your wine – just make it yourself.

‌

You may be lucky enough to have a tree, but if you don't then someone in your neighbourhood will.

Get talking, get sharing and come up with a safe way to spread the love (while maintaining distance).

This little guy might just be what gets us through.

I can almost smell it from here.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website