With a matter of days left until Harry and Meghan officially begin their new lives, a charity Meghan is a patron of has ditched her royal titles online.
According to People, Smart Works has removed all "royal" and "HRH" references on its website when referring to the Duchess of Sussex.
The website now refers to Markle as "Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex", where it previously called her "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex".
The update comes a year after the 38-year-old joined Smart Works to help unemployed women prepare to enter the workforce with professional apparel and interview training.
Last September Markle launched her first five-piece capsule collection for Smart Works, with help from famous friends and designers.
However several months later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex annouced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.
The couple confirmed they would no longer call themselves "royal" or carry HRH titles. Harry even dropped "Prince" from his name during a recent engagement.
The Sussexes are set to begin their royal-free life officially on April 1 in Canada with their son Archie.