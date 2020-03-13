A number of the Queen's upcoming domestic visits have been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen, 93, was set to visit the Bentley Motors Factory in Crewe and the Jodrell Bank Observatory and Square Kilometre Array Global Headquarters in Macclesfield on March 19, the Daily Mail has reported.

She was also due to pay a visit to Camden on March 26, but details of that trip had not yet been released.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have already pulled the brakes on their international spring tour just days before it was set to begin.

Charles and Camilla were due to start the tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan on March 17, as it would have marked the first time a royal has visited Cyprus since the Queen in 1993.

It raises the possibility of more royal engagements being canned in coming weeks.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen's diary commitments in the coming weeks," a spokesperson for the Queen said.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty's forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled.

"Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice."

The nation's longest-reigning monarch, the Queen is set to turn 94 next month, and it's known there's a risk of more severe symptoms from the coronavirus for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The cancelled engagements would have seen her meeting staff and apprentices at the Bentley factory and local school children engaging in science activities.

The Queen has taken her own precautions, wearing large gloves as she handed out honours at a palace investiture on March 3 and avoiding handshakes at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

According to Clarence House, the request that Charles and Camilla's tour be cancelled came from the government.

The tour may be replaced with UK engagements, but none involving major gatherings of people.

Charles would have headed to Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 17 and 18, being joined by Camilla from March 18 to 21. They would then head to Jordan together until March 25.

"Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked their royal highnesses to postpone their Spring tour," a spokesperson for the royal couple said today.