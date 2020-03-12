As panic buying Aussies continue to snap up every single scrap of toilet paper, Bunnings Warehouse is offering customers a longer term solution.

"If anyone gets truly desperate Bunnings sells the industrial rolls, the ones you usually find in public toilets in the large dispensers," one customer wrote online.

"It's not going to run out on you anytime soon!"

Boxes of jumbo rolls of toilet paper are available in Bunnings stores around Australia but a spokesperson told news.com.au that stocks are now limited.

"We have very limited stock of toilet paper and tissue our stores, and we will not be restocking these products," the Bunnings spokesperson said.

"We encourage customers to contact their local store to confirm product availability."

An eight-pack of Scott Essential Jumbo Tissue Roll equates to 2400m of loo paper and will set you back A$42. Photo / Supplied

An eight-pack of Scott Essential Jumbo Tissue Roll equates to 2400m of loo paper and will set you back A$42, while six-packs of Kleenex mega rolls equates to 1800m of toilet paper, costing A$75.50. These products are not available on the New Zealand website.

The store is also selling 500 sheets of Bradley Australia brand "soft interleaved' toilet tissue, but it will set you back A$98.

One person uses an average of 57 sheets of toilet paper per day, according to Toilet Paper History.

‌

By our calculations, that equates to around 2400m per person per year one jumbo roll should last one person about 46 days by those numbers.

The eight-pack will therefore cover you for a year. Or the six-pack will give you approximately nine months worth of coverage – unless you ration it.

Australians have recently been stripping supermarkets of toilet paper and other essential items in anticipation of possible lockdowns and isolation periods caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, retailers have experienced nationwide shortages of toilet paper, and imposed purchase limits on customers to try to ensure supply.

Despite this, retailers have struggled to maintain their supplies, as Australians continue feverishly buying toilet paper.

Currently, Woolworths has capped its toilet paper packs to two per customer, while Coles and Aldi have enforced a one-pack rule.

Woolworths has told customers purchases of toilet paper, pasta, canned foods and other items in high demand will not be eligible for refunds.