McDonald's branches across New Zealand are temporarily refusing to accept reusable coffee cups amid coronavirus fears.

A photo shared on Reddit shows a photo of a sign in the Petone McDonald's that reads: "To help protect the health of customers and staff, we have suspended the use of reusable coffee cups in our restaurants. Thank you for understanding."

A McDonald's New Zealand spokesperson said: "The temporary suspension of reusable cups at McCafe is a precaution in place as part of broader measures to protect the health of staff and customers nationwide.

A photo shared on Reddit show a sign that says the branch in Petone is not accepting reuseable cups. Photo / Reddit

"McDonald's McCafe in Australia is making similar changes."

Advertisement

Starbucks have also temporarily banned reusable cups in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK and US, however it has not been confirmed if this change is happening in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Auckland businesses, restaurants reeling

• Coronavirus: Vodafone NZ to empty offices to test outbreak response

• Coronavirus: Australian sharemarket falls to fresh 'horrific' depths

• Premium - Coronavirus: Government may step in to guarantee loans to Covid-19 hit businesses

The Herald has contacted Starbucks for comment.

The thread has prompted some to speak out about their offices following the policy.

"Ewww yes! I had this discussion with two of the staff at the local coffee box the other week. Man they had some horror stories," one person wrote.

Another added: "All our reusable cups vanished from work today and there's a stack of disposable ones."

While another said: "About to do the same at work. It's surprising the amount of people that give us keep cups with coffee so old it smells."

Others spotted their local cafes and Starbucks also jumping on board.

Advertisement

Starbucks have also temporarily banned reusable cups in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK and US.

One person questioned the motive behind the precaution.

"I've seen Starbucks apparently doing this too and so I'm not hitting on the idea but I am genuinely curious what the mindset is.

"Is it to protect the employees when handling the cups and making the coffees? Is it on the off chance an employee has the virus and is handling your cup and then passes it on to you?"

According to the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 is like the flu and can spread from person to person.

How to stop the spread of coronavirus. Video / AP / CDC / Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust / ABC News

When a person who has Covid-19 coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces.

People may get infected by the virus if they touch those surfaces or objects and then touch their mouth, nose or eyes.

‌

"That's why it's really important to use good hygiene, regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands, and use good cough etiquette," the Ministry of Health writes on its website.