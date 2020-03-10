Prince Andrew has been accused of inflicting more pain and suffering on Jeffrey Epstein's victims because of his failure to speak to the FBI.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents five women who were allegedly abused by Epstein, says the victims feel like they're in a "torture chamber" due to Andrew's silence and unwillingness to co-operate.

Allred revealed she sent a letter to Andrew's home urging him to help authorities, but says she hasn't had any reply.

She also rubbished claims that Andrew had not been contacted by US authorities.

"This is so hypocritical on the part of Prince Andrew. There is this drip drip drip and this torture chamber where he says he will speak to them, then he won't, then he will with conditions. This does nothing but inflict more pain and suffering on the victims," she told the BBC.

"Prince Andrew didn't say what he meant or mean what he said when he was sympathetic to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and that he would speak to the authorities, the FBI and the Department of Justice if required. He's shutting the door.

"I understand he has been contacted by the authorities. I sent a letter to his home in December on behalf of the victims asking him to speak to the FBI. He doesn't have to come here – he can speak to them in the UK."

On December 6 2010, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was seen leaving his home before Prince Andrew was also spotted inside.

A top New York prosecutor said the Duke of York has "completely shut the door" on co-operating with US investigators.

Outspoken US attorney Geoffrey Berman raised the possibility of a transatlantic legal battle.

"Contrary to Prince Andrew's very public offer to co-operate with our investigation into Epstein's co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary co-operation and our office is considering its options."

Prince Andrew with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts in early 2001, said to have been taken at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is standing behind the pair.

The Queen's second son denies all claims of sexual misconduct relating to the Epstein case but has stepped back from public duties after an interview with the BBC about their friendship backfired.

Andrew has categorically denied having any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls.

He also denied claims made by Virginia Roberts that she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions – in London, New York and on Epstein's private Caribbean island.