Vegans rejoice!

Those who haven't been able to enjoy the much-loved Kiwi drink, Milo, will be able to give it a try as Nestlé releases a plant-based, dairy alternative powder.

Nestlé has quietly unveiled the new product as they have been spotted on shelves across Australia.

However don't get your spoons ready yet, as a Nestlé spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that vegan-friendly item won't be available in New Zealand until early May.

Nestlé has replaced the usual milk powders with a soy protein isolate and soluble corn fibre — and it tastes the same as the delicious original.

Chocolate loving vegans are still recommended to heap in three teaspoons of powder in a cup (or bowl?) with some hot or cold soy milk.

Vegan Aussies have been in a frenzy since the news broke.

Last year Nestlé reverted back to its original chocolate malt recipe following four years of customer backlash after it changed the 80-year old recipe back in 2015.