While Marie Antoinette was content to "let them to eat cake", the Sussexes appear to be feeding the masses in a modern take on the idiom.

Stepping out for their final round of royal engagements, the couple have been taking social media by storm, with six Instagram updates in less than 24 hours.

With two posts focusing on the Mountbatten Festival of Music and four highlighting the Duchess of Sussex's visit to a school in East London, the flurry of social media activity has pleased royal fans.

One Instagram user even joked that Meghan and Harry are feeding their hunger for Sussex and Megxit updates.

Advertisement

They said: "Geez they must have known we were hungry because they have been feeding us!!!"

Another social media user agreed, replying to the comment stating: "Girl, I have been starving."

Another added: "Yes. We were starving. Now we are overfed. Still want more."

And a third added how happy they were to see the updates: "Ahhh yes!!! I'm so happy to see new pics about them every day especially seeing Meghan again made me really happy."

And the Instagram updates look set to continue as Meghan and Harry tease "more behind the scenes moments coming soon", hinting that fans may be in for a royal feast of content in the coming days.