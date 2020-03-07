The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out again in colour-coordinated ensembles for their final round of royal duties.

Last night Harry and Meghan attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London.

Harry, who attended the event in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, wore his dress uniform while Meghan wore a $2700 Safiyaa dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out in force last night when they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo / Getty Images

The event celebrates world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines - and was one of the couple's final public engagements before they step back as senior royals

Earlier this week they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at London's Mansion House Friday in matching blue outfits.

The Sussexes are currently carrying out their final engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31 March,