A family have granted their dying grandfather his final wishes after sneaking his beloved pet cat into hospital so he could say his last goodbyes.

Sydney woman Alisha Foti posted a heartwarming video of her grandfather Paul Lewis saying his farewells to 19-year-old ginger cat, Coco.

Lewis, who had bowel and kidney cancer, was taken to hospital last Friday after his health deteriorated.

With the end near, Foti and her family put Coco in a bag before sneaking him into hospital on the Sunday.

Doctors warned the family their grandfather would be unresponsive from the morphine he was given, so they decided to act quickly.

A family snuck their grandfather's beloved cat into hospital so he could say his final goodbyes before dying of cancer. Photo / Alisha Foti / Tik Tok

"Coco was frantically looking for my grandfather on Sunday," Foti told Daily Mail Australia.

"We wanted Coco to have closure as well so we tested putting him in a few bags just so he wasn't too stressed."

"He was calm in the car and once we got him to my grandfather he just sat there and actually started crying which set off all of us crying."

Foti said her grandfather was in and out of consciousness but could tell he was happy whenever he opened his eyes and saw Coco.

She also revealed her grandfather's nurse had noticed what was going on, but didn't say anything due to the circumstances.

Her video has had more than 2.6 million views.