COMMENT:

As sure as the sun will rise tomorrow, we can be sure that any time there's a health emergency, there will be someone ready to take advantage of the situation to make a bit of cash.

So it is with Covid-19. Social media is made for spreading misinformation about health. Alongside the ridiculous conspiracy theories (virus activated by "smart dust" from chem trails, anyone?) there's plenty of shonky claims being made about things that could protect us from the virus. Here's a quick round-up:

There is no evidence a specific diet is will help protect from the virus, but health officials say it's a good idea to keep active. Photo / 123rf

The WHO says there is no evidence garlic will protect people from contracting coronavirus. Photo / 123rf

Can avoiding certain foods stop me getting Covid-19?

No. There's no evidence to support the idea that either eating or avoiding any foods or drinks will do anything to affect your likelihood of catching the virus. That includes avoiding meat, seafood, spicy food, Chinese food or Corona beer. "As with many things, having a healthy diet, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep, are all good things you can do to support your immune system," says Wiles. She says no specific diet will protect us from viruses.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health agrees, and says being fit may help, too. "Be physically active outdoors," the MOH says. "Active transport is particularly good as it reduces close contact with other people and hence risk of being infected, while also improving your fitness."

Other weird claims

The WHO addresses other myths circulating around the world on its website. These include: coating yourself in sesame oil (ineffective); covering yourself in alcohol or chlorine (also ineffective) and rinsing your nose with saline solution (unlikely to do anything).

As the World Health Organisation's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said: "Our greatest enemy right now is not the coronavirus itself. It's fear, rumours and stigma. And our greatest assets are facts, reason and solidarity."

So let's keep calm and get our advice from official sources. And follow what we know for sure will help: great hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing.