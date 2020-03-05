We often take much pride in keeping our home beautiful and tidy.

And Californian woman Caelie Wilkes felt particularly proud she had kept her beautiful succulent plants alive for so long.

But after two years of hard slog, dedicated hours to keeping her plants in pristine condition, she went to replant her succulent, only to learn it was a fake plant.

In a humorous post to Facebook, Caelie detailed her heartbreaking discovery that has since left her feeling like the last two years of her life was a lie.

Advertisement

"I've had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant. It [had] full, beautiful colouring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window," Wilkes posted on Facebook.

"If someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent.

"Today I decided it was time to transplant, I found the cutest vase, that suited it perfectly. I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was FAKE.

"I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves," said Caelie.

"I was so proud of this plant. It was full, [had] beautiful colouring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window." Photo / Caelie Wilkes

"Tried my hardest to keep it looking it's best, and it's completely plastic! How did I not know this?

"I pull it from the container it's sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued on top. I feel like these last two years have been a lie."

The post has since gone viral, and Caelie's story has been featured on Radio 2, the New York Post, and Good Morning America.

Home Depot also took the opportunity to send Caelie some (real) plants.