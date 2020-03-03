Make-up mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner has found herself defending her toes on social media after a racy bikini picture also revealed the star has an unusual phalange.

On Tuesday fans unleashed on the mother-of-one, questioning what was wrong with her "weird" middle toe which appeared to be a shorter than the toes on either side.

Jenner addressed fans' concerns directly with a video, noting her middle toe was shorter because she broke it in middle school, meaning she was unable to properly flex it.

She even went on to demonstrate the difference between flexing her broken toe on her right foot and flexing her unbroken toe on her left foot.

"So I broke this middle toe in middle school," explained Jenner on her Instagram story.

"There's nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal.

"So when I flex this [left foot] up they're all normal and like in place ... " she shared. "And when I flex this [right foot] up this little guy, just like, is out of place."

The shorter toe set social media users into a frenzy. Photo / Instagram

She went on to defend her toe and feet, stating: "By the way I have cute ass feet."

Her sister Kendall shared the toe picture with the caption "Chill Kylie Jenner."

In return, Kylie shared a picture of Kendall's feet, and remarked: "I'm sorry for wuttt [sic]."

In non-toe related news, Kylie has also been seen hanging out with ex Travis Scott, who seemed unfazed by her toe saga.

