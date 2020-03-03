UK experts have urged smartphone users to clean their devices with alcohol wipes twice a day to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Researchers claim the Covid-19 can survive on hard services including phones and door handles for at least seven days.

"You could be washing your hands, but if you start touching your smartphone screen and then touch your face that is a potential route of infection," Professor William Keevil, from the University of Southampton told Metro UK.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Huge spending jump at chemists, supermarkets after first case announced

• Coronavirus: Hand wash or sanitiser - which one is more effective against virus?

• Stop touching my face? Why the easiest way to prevent coronavirus is so hard

• Coronavirus: Les Mills Auckland City plays cautious, warning gym members to stay away if ill

Advertisement

Another academic, Professor Peter Hall from the University of Waterloo, advised people to clean their phones at lunch and dinner time as he branded the devices as "petri dishes".

Multinational technology company Apple which owns the iPhone has recommended users clean their phone surfaces with a microfibre cloth and soapy water, but health experts say alcohol wipes are better to ward off a virus.

Professor Mike Barer from the University of Leicester said any surface that has been contaminated by coughing, sneezing, or even breathing is potentially infectious — however, the risk of catching the disease is much lower compared to human to human contact.

According to research firm dscout, in 2016 the typical cell phone user touches his or her phone 2617 times every day.

The study found that extreme cell phone users (meaning the top 10 per cent) touch their phones more than 5400 times daily.

The Ministry of Health said good hygiene, regularly washing and thoroughly drying your hands, and other simple steps can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Washing hands for at least 20 seconds with water and soap and drying them thoroughly, before eating or handling food, after using the toilet, after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose or wiping children's noses or after caring for sick people can help prevent spreading the disease.

New Zealand's first and only confirmed case of Covid-19 was announced late on Friday after a person who had flown in from Iran tested positive for the virus.