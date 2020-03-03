The Queen and Prince Harry had a four-hour candid conversation yesterday in a bid to "clear the air", according to a royal source.

Over a quiet lunch and tea at Windsor Castle, the Queen told her grandson that he and Meghan would be welcomed back with open arms if they ever decided to return to London, the source told The Sun.

The pair met at the request of the Duke of Sussex, who last month dropped a bombshell that he and Meghan were to quit their royal duties and move to Canada.

The source said the Queen and Harry had a lot to discuss and that this was the ideal time for both of them to say their piece.

"When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned," they said.

"Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind."

The heart-to-heart came amid reports that the Queen was "very sad" that she hadn't seen much of her great-grandson, Archie.

The source added that the Queen was very upset about her grandson's abrupt departure and that she and her family would love to spend more time with Archie.

She accepts that Harry and Meghan intend to live in Canada, but made it clear that the arrangement can only work if they do not exploit their royal status and try to "cash in" on their Sussex name.

"The Queen is protecting the institution and she is also aware of the cost of security," the source said.

"That is something that still needs to be resolved. But Harry is also a much-loved grandson who she has always doted on."