Meghan Markle has reportedly been invited to attend the Met Gala this year.

The former Suits actress, 38, is said to be attending the event on May 4 along with Vogue editor Edward Enninful, reports The Sun.

It's supposedly Meghan's first Hollywood appearance after officially stepping down from her royal role on March 31.

A source said Meghan would be adopting a "glamorous androgynous look" for the fashion bash, as this year's theme is based on Virginia Woolfe's novel Orlando, in which the main character changes sex.

The source went on to say that "The Met Gala is the Who's Who of showbusiness. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward's team are excited that the two will go together."

"Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood."

Meghan recently appeared in a video with Enninful thanking him for asking her to guest edit last September's issue of Vogue.

The Met Gala will be the Duchess's first Hollywood appearance since Megxit. Photo / AP

The star-studded event has hosted many of Meghan's Hollywood friends in the past, from Oprah Winfrey to Serena Williams.

The event raises funds every year for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with guests adopting elaborate, out-of-this-world outfits.

The news of Meghan's apparent invite comes just a month after she and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down.

The couple plan on living in North America and pursuing commercial careers, currently living in a mansion worth millions on Vancouver Island.