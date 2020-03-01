WARNING: ARTICLE CONTAINS SEXUAL ASSAULT DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTRESSING AND TRIGGER TRAUMA FOR SOME READERS

A French woman has spoken of her shock after realising her gynaecologist was allegedly sexually assaulting her during an intimate examination.

The woman, identified only as Angelique, decided to speak out now after making a complaint about the matter in 2014 and being frustrated by the lack of progress in the case in France.

She said the doctor was still working, although no longer as a gynaecologist, and urged authorities to finally take action over her complaint, saying there is a real risk that the man might strike again.

Advertisement

Angelique told France3 that the doctor, who was not named, had been her gynaecologist when she was pregnant twice, and she had been happy about continuing with him afterwards as she had not noticed any problems.

But on the day of the alleged assault on November 10, 2014, she said the man had set the examination chair up so that she had to lie backwards in a way where she could not see what he was doing when he examined her. She said: "I asked him if this was new, but he said he always put the seat like that."

She said she had not thought anything more of it, as she "trusted him blindly", but as she was lying there, she was shocked into immobility when she allegedly felt his tongue.

She said: "I told myself, I am dreaming, He's not doing that. I couldn't feel my legs anymore, I started feeling very bad."

Unable to move and unable to speak, she said: "I told myself that I have to do something but I wondered what I could say. What came to my mind is to say that I have cramps."

READ MORE:

• Patients in the dark on sex-case doctor

• I'm a female doctor. I often face sexual harassment. And I'm not the only one

• Disgraced doctor has licence cancelled

• Doctor struck off register after indecently assaulting impaired patient

But despite her request to move the doctor did not stop.

She said she was so shocked by what had happened that she had been unable to return to Arras, the town where the doctor's surgery was located.

Advertisement

She added: "I had to let a lot of things go and yes it was hard. I left a job and colleagues I loved, a great boss, my permanent contract because I was unable to set foot in Arras again."

She said psychologically she simply could not return: "When I tried to come back, I couldn't feel my legs anymore, I couldn't drive anymore."

A few days after her alleged assault, Angelique filed a complaint.

She said: "At first, I didn't want to file a complaint."

But she said the thought of how she would feel if her daughter were treated by him as well had inspired her to make the complaint to ensure it never happened to anyone else.

In 2015, the gynaecologist was indicted for "rape by a person abusing the authority conferred by his duties" and "sexual assault". He was placed under judicial supervision and was prohibited from practising as a gynaecologist.

The doctor, however, rejects the allegations, saying that she misunderstood what he was doing which was a "scientific" procedure. He also continues to practice as an endocrinologist in the same office in Arras.

As a result of the delays, her lawyer has now demanded all the paperwork be handed over so that they can review and take action to force the investigation to its conclusion.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -