It may look like another adorable video of a toddler hugging a pizza delivery man, but there is a heartbreaking reason it went viral.

Footage captured on a home security camera showed the moment the two-year-old boy Cohen, from Rhode Island in the US, ran out to embrace delivery man Ryan Catterson, on the evening of Saturday, February 15.

But what the toddler didn't know is that hug meant a lot to the grieving 28-year-old father, whose teenage daughter, Alyssa, died the previous week.

It may look like another adorable video of a toddler hugging a pizza delivery man, but there is a heartbreaking reason it went viral. Photo / Facebook

"We found out that Ryan unexpectedly lost his daughter recently, and that hug from Cohen was a little blessing from God," the boy's mother, Sheely, wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

"I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason."

Speaking to WLNE, Catterson said: "After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there. It really just meant a lot to me.

"It's going to be tough to know that I'm not going to be able to hug her again," Catterson said of his daughter.

Ryan Catterson with his daughter Alyssa. Photo / GoFundMe

The father's ex-wife whom his daughter lived with, Danielle McCord, said she's "grateful that someone saw his pain and could be there for him".

Alyssa faced bullying in school and had issues with mental health, ABC6 reports.

Catterson wanted to use this story as an opportunity to spread anti-bullying awareness.

"The internet and kids, it's so hard to know as a parent exactly what's going on in their lives if they don't open up to you and it's heartbreaking really to think about anyone, especially my daughter, going through this," Catterson told ABC6.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help with funeral expenses for Catterson's daughter, raising at least $29,800 so far.

Advertisement

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.