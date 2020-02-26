Kiwi Lindt lovers might have to cross the ditch for their next chocolate fix, as the chocolatiers are bringing their luxury chocolate spread to Australia.

It'll be available in Coles stores from March, costing A$10 for a pot of choccy goodness.

And in May this year, Coles will also welcome Lindt Coco Spread, a dark chocolate version.

The spreads were previously only available in London Lindt stores - and it's now sold out in England.

Lindt chocolatier Thomas Schnetzler told 7 News that the brand was "excited" that the range was heading to Australia.

"Now everyone can enjoy our delicious chocolate in a spreadable form as a perfect treat," he said.

"Our Lindt Hazelnut Spread is made with 25 per cent roasted hazelnuts which is more generous than many other spreads.

"This generosity adds to the incredible flavour when the hazelnuts are combined with the cocoa creating the perfect blend."

The Herald has contacted supermarkets to see if the chocolatey treat will come to Kiwi shores.