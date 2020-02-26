Kiwi superstar Rachel Hunter has finally sold her mansion above LA's Sunset Strip, four years after listing it and for $2.4 million less than she originally wanted.

Hunter listed the five-bedroom home for US$4,999,999 ($7.9m) in 2016, but it has now sold for US$3.45m ($5.48m) after it was recently relisted, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The property is an "updated" 1930s English country home and sits just above the Sunset Strip and famed Chateau Marmont.

The living room.

The kitchen.

Private and gated, the property boasts 465sq m of living space on a 1115sq m "usable lot" with a secluded pool and spa.

The master suite has separate walk-in wardrobes for clothes and shoes as well as a balcony.

The master suite.

The balcony.

Shoes have their own closet.

The home boasts a secluded pool.

Other notable features include a formal dining room, a country kitchen with butler's sink and a basement that has been converted into a media and games room.

While Hunter got a lot less than she originally wanted for the property, it would provide some serious purchasing power if she bought a property back home.

The girl from Glenfield could afford to buy six properties in the North Shore suburb if she brought her money home, with the average median home value there sitting at $845,000 on OneRoof.

Glenfield may not have the Sunset Strip, but it does have the Glenfield Mall, the Glenfield Leisure Centre and a McDonald's with a three and half star average review on Google.