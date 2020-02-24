Prince Charles' biographer Tom Bower today branded Meghan Markle "spiteful" and accused her of trying to "commercialise the royal family" with zero thought for the Queen.

The royal expert described her and Prince Harry's recent statement as a "threat" that risked "destroying the 93-year-old sovereign of this wonderful country".

He also said Meghan had "no status outside the royal family" in a furious Good Morning Britain debate about the use of her Sussex Royal branding.

Bower, 73, said the Sussexes' choice of words were "rude to the Queen" and Meghan, 38, is looking to "commercialise the royal family" with no regard for the monarch.

He said: "That statement was spiteful fury by Meghan. Meghan gets what Meghan wants".

Bower appeared alongside fellow journalist Afua Adom on Good Morning Britain today who hit back saying the Duchess was a successful actress in her own right before the royal wedding.

It came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an extraordinary online "swipe" at the Queen and other royals on Friday night as they announced they will stop using their Sussex Royal brand when they step down as senior royals on March 31.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk through the corridors of the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Photo / Getty Images

The couple then posted a 1114-word "update" on their personal website and claimed the Queen had no "jurisdiction" over the word "Royal" overseas and said the monarch and the Government would have been powerless to stop them had they continued to use the word while abroad.

Bower told the programme: "The statement was really spiteful fury from Meghan, What Meghan wants Meghan gets.

"It was rude to the Queen. What is spiteful is, she married into the royal family not that long ago and she bailed out. But she wants to bail out on her terms.

"What is most important for this country is to protect the reputation of the royal family."

Adom said it was spiteful of Bower to assume the couple will continue to use "Sussex Royal" even though they have promised not to.

But Bower responded: 'What you've really got is this couple being led by Meghan that want to commercialise the royal family.'

Adom asked how he could possibly know Harry is being "led by Meghan", to which he replied: "It's the truth.

"She has a whole life, a whole career of commercial exploitation of herself. She has absolutely no status apart from being attached to the royal family."

Adom and host Susanna Reid interrupted to point out that Meghan had a successful career as an actress on the TV show Suits before she met Harry.

She was also involved in charity work and ran her own blog.

But Bower insisted: 'If she wasn't married into the royal family she couldn't have set up a charity, she couldn't start marketing Meghan's footwear and all the rest of it.'

Adom lashed out at Bower again saying: "Before Meghan Markle married Harry she was a successful actress in her own right.

"She was known for doing a heck of a lot of charity work. It's completely disingenuous to say without Harry she would have no status.

"And it's spiteful for you to say that they're going to continue to use it."

Bower said they had agreed "reluctantly" not to use their Instagram-savvy Sussex Royal branding.

He also claimed Meghan's acting career had "come to an end" by the time she became involved with the prince.

He added: "They're trying to make money out of the royal family."

Pressed on why the media's coverage of the couple has been negative at times, he said: "Because of the hypocrisy. At the beginning she threw herself in it. She started campaigning for the environment and then she took all these private jets.

"When she didn't tell the truth about Archie's birth, when she tried to deliberately confuse people about the time of the birth.'

But Adom retorted: "When it comes to Harry and Meghan there seems to be no ability to see that it's right for them.

"It's not all about Meghan, it's about Meghan and Harry and Archie and what's best for them."

But Bower said "it's not about what's best for them" but what's best for the Queen instead.

He added: "If they do anything to damage the 93-year-old sovereign of this wonderful country, they have got to start questioning themselves.

"It's selfish, victim-like approach to the world."

Harry and Meghan announced on Friday evening that they will stop using their Sussex Royal brand when they step down as senior royals on March 31.

But hours after releasing a carefully worded statement via Buckingham Palace confirming the move, the couple posted a 1114-word "update" on their personal website.

They claimed the Queen had no "jurisdiction" over the word "Royal" overseas and said the monarch and the Government would have been powerless to stop them had they continued to use the word while abroad.

Harry and Meghan make it perfectly clear that they could use the term "Royal": as part of their branding overseas if they wanted to.

However, following their transition this Spring, they will drop the term on request of the Queen.

The Daily Mail first reported that the Queen had asked Harry and Meghan not to employ the "Sussex Royal" name when they are no longer working royals.

The Duke and Duchess will stop using their Sussex Royal brand when they step down as senior royals on March 31. Photo / Getty Images

It is a significant blow for the couple, who have spent tens of thousands of pounds building the Sussex Royal-branded website and creating a hugely popular Instagram feed.

In an unprecedented legal move, the queen has drafted in top lawyers in a bid to enforce the ban.

A string of trademark applications, covering items from clothing and books to stationery and bandanas, were withdrawn.

It comes after MailOnline yesterday revealed that Meghan has told friends there is nothing "legally stopping her and Harry from using their Sussex Royal name".

Meghan complained to her inner circle that using the name "shouldn't even be an issue in the first place and it's not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils," the insider said.

They added: "Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry."

The friend added: "Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it."

But, the insider added: "Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name.

"She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty."

Harry and Meghan imply that they are being treated differently to other members of the royal family who can "seek employment outside of the institution".

They say the guidelines are different for them as a 12-month review period has been put in place.

They do insist, however, that it is their "preference" to "continue to represent and support Her Majesty The Queen albeit in a more limited capacity, while not drawing on the Sovereign Grant".

The couple also insisted that security "to protect them and their son" is required amid controversy surrounding protection costs.

Protection for Meghan and Harry is estimated to cost taxpayers in Canada and the UK between $6 million and $12m a year, as staff work round the clock two weeks at a time.

The statement read: "It is agreed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son.

"This is based on the Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into the Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess' own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years.

"No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons."

The couple boldly insist that security is necessary, putting a swift and sudden stop to the naysayers.

However, they refuse to provide details about what forms this security will take, claiming doing so would be a breach of "safety".

Harry and Meghan with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

By saying that no more details "can" be shared, the couple imply that they want to give more information but are unable to.

Remaining financially independent has been a key Megxit focal point.

The couple plan to relaunch their careers – potentially earning millions of pounds a year - in a bid to "become financially independent".

This will allow them to give up funding from the Sovereign Grant – the money taxpayers give to the Queen every year – and launch themselves onto the international celebrity circuit.

Earlier this year they said they had "made the choice" to "no longer receive funding" from the Sovereign Grant, adding: "Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie."

Harry and Meghan's first post-Megxit appearance earlier this month was at an event held by US banking giant JP Morgan in Miami - an organisation which has been embroiled in a succession of controversies.

The statement spells out the fact that Harry is still sixth in line to the throne.

The line of the succession to the monarchy is: Prince of Wales followed by Prince William, then Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis finally followed by Prince Harry.

The statement reads: "As the grandson of Her Majesty and second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex remains sixth in line to the throne of the British Monarchy and the Order of Precedence is unchanged."

The statement states that the couple will be allowed to keep their patronages even though they won't be allowed to carry out "official duties" for the Queen.

By using the word "allowed" they put the onus on the Queen, who the couple make clear has given her express permission.

It comes after Meghan was given until Easter to prove her mettle as Royal Patron of the National Theatre, according to a top West End producer.

She was gifted the honour last January by the Queen, who had been the National's patron for 45 years.

Nica Burns - who co-owns The Nimax Group, which comprises six London West End theatres including The Palace, the Apollo and the Vaudeville - has said that the Duchess should not hold the position indefinitely.

Prince William and Catherine, Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo / Getty Images

Burns said: "I think we should give Meghan until Easter to say what she thinks is possible with her patronage.'

"We have to give her a chance, forget who she is and give her some space.

"If she is not going to be doing any work with the National, then she should step down. But as she is a role model, we would rather she didn't."

The Duke and Duchess's statement read: "It was agreed that The Duke and Duchess will no longer be able to formally carry out "official duties" for The Queen or represent The Commonwealth, but they will, however, be allowed to maintain their patronages (including those that are classified as 'royal' patronages)."

The statement makes it clear that Harry will maintain military titles including: the rank of Major, and honorary ranks of Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader.

It was earlier revealed that Harry is being stripped of a number of military roles including Captain General of the Royal Marines, the ceremonial head of the Corps.

He will also lose Honorary Air Commandant of Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Harry will also be barred from wearing his military uniform after stepping back from Armed Forces appointments, although he can still wear his medals at engagements.

The couple's statement read: "In relation to the military, the Duke of Sussex will retain the rank of Major, and honorary ranks of Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader.

"During this 12-month period of review, The Duke's official military appointments will not be used as they are in the gift of the Sovereign. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed.

"While per the agreement, The Duke will not perform any official duties associated with these roles, given his dedication to the military community and ten years of service he will of course continue his unwavering support to the military community in a non-official capacity.

"As founder of the Invictus Games, The Duke will proudly continue supporting the military community around the world through the Invictus Games Foundation and The Endeavour Fund."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accused yesterday of "losing all sense of perspective" after making an extraordinary online "swipe" at the Queen and other royals.

Harry and Meghan announced on Friday evening that they will stop using their Sussex Royal brand when they step down as senior royals on March 31.

But hours after releasing a carefully worded statement via Buckingham Palace confirming the move, the couple posted a 1,114-word 'update' on their personal website.

They claimed the Queen had no 'jurisdiction' over the word 'Royal' overseas and said the monarch and the Government would have been powerless to stop them had they continued to use the word while abroad.

The lengthy statement contained what appear to be references to other royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. There was also a thinly veiled attack on the British media, who they feel have been unfairly critical of their actions.

The statement claimed they had been treated differently from other members of the Royal Family and reminded readers that Harry remains sixth in line to the throne and an HRH by birth.

Last night it was clear that the Palace was exasperated by the intervention, although not unduly surprised. Others described the couple's words as unhelpful to their public image and family relations.

"Let's just hope they feel they have got whatever they want to get out of their system," said one. Another royal insider – who is not part of the negotiations – told the Mail that the couple seemed to have 'lost all sense of perspective".

"It was their decision to do this and the family is clearly trying their best to facilitate it," the source said. "But it inevitably requires sacrifices on both sides and the Sussexes need to be rather more gracious about it.

"Sniping from the sidelines doesn't help anyone."

Most irritating, it seems, were the not-so-subtle references to other royals, including William and Kate. However, officials were at pains not to be drawn into a war of words with the couple "for everyone's sake".

A Buckingham Palace spokesman refused to comment, but stressed that several statements had been issued since the couple decided to announce their departure last month. Unusually, some of those statements, they said, were from the Queen – in which she expressed her sadness that her grandson and his wife wanted to walk away but said she would support them.

A spokesman for the couple issued a statement about their use of royal titles at 7.07pm on Friday, but a much longer version was shared online some three hours later.

The second statement made little attempt to disguise their disappointment at the rejection of their initial plan to retain their royal titles while earning income overseas.

"The preference of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and support Her Majesty the Queen albeit in a more limited capacity, while not drawing on the Sovereign Grant," it said.

Harry and Meghan made clear that they feel irritated that their efforts to trademark items such as pens, clothing and 'emotional support services' under the Sussex Royal logo were rejected.

It had been concluded that it was both morally and legally untenable for them to market themselves as royals while pursuing commercial interests. In the most provocative passage in their statement, they claimed there was, however, nothing stopping them from using the word 'royal' abroad but they had simply chosen not to.

The statement said: "While there is not any jurisdiction by the Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

The couple believe their attempts to trademark their brand were met unfavourably compared with the treatment of William and Kate, who they claim have done the same for their own charitable foundation.

"The trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures, and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed," the statement said.

They also made reference to Harry's uncle, aunt and cousins, saying: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a 12-month review period has been put in place."

Observers took this as a reference to Beatrice and Eugenie, both HRHs, who have jobs outside of the Royal Family, as well as occasionally carrying out charitable engagements or accompanying the Queen.

Eugenie works as a director at an art gallery, while her elder sister has a role with a tech company start-up.

Edward and Sophie were also initially permitted to pursue their own careers outside of the Royal Family, running a film production company and PR firm respectively.

But both were dogged by claims they were trading on and profiting from their royal status, and after a string of scandals were forced to quit their day jobs and become full-time working royals instead, which they have done successfully and without complaint.

Over the weekend, Harry and Meghan faced widespread criticism for their statement.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said: "It appears to be a gratuitous and ungracious swipe at the Queen. It is kind of saying, "By the way we know we can use royal if we want to".

"The Queen is doing everything she can to keep the peace, but the Sussexes believe the Royal Family is against them. The more you read it, the nastier it appears."

Tom Bower said Meghan is looking to 'commercialise the royal family'. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cardiff Castle. Photo / Getty Images

