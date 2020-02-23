After Burger King subtly released a "Chip Butty" burger, it didn't take long for another fast-food franchise to roast the creation.

On February 9th, Burger King announced the patty-less sandwich with french fries, tomato sauce and mayonnaise, which is only available in New Zealand.

"We were hard at work designing new burgers when one of our chefs accidentally dropped his chips and they landed perfectly between two soft buns," Burger King NZ wrote on their Facebook page.

"It was so magnificent we decided to create the Chip Butty and the Chip Butty with bacon."

The $2 burger pays homage to the classic Kiwi snack, "Chip Butty", which involves chips in buttered bread.

However, with the announcement causing controvesy, the company's rival Wendy's decided to butt in.

"When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef," the fast food franchise tweeted.

The insults didn't stop there as others the company continued to reply to others comments on its thread.

