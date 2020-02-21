Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be using their Sussex Royal brand, their spokesperson has revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, the word "royal" will be struck from their future ventures.

Their spokesperson said: "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

This means they will have to rebrand everything including their hugely popular Instagram account, @sussexroyal.

It comes after Meghan Markle reportedly told her friends nothing could "legally" stop her and Harry from using the Sussex Royal name, despite the Queen forbidding it.

Meghan told her close friends that using the name "shouldn't even be an issue in the first place" as it's "not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils", a source told the Daily Mail.

The insider revealed "Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry."

This week the Daily Mail revealed that the Queen and her officials declared that Harry and Meghan could no longer have the word "royal" in their branding - though the pair have sunk thousands of dollars into their website and trademark applications.

This didn't go down so well with Meghan.

"Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it," a friend claimed.

Harry and Meghan may have to overhaul their entire brand, including their website and their charity. Photo / AP

"Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment."

Meghan has also apparently claimed their success is "inevitable" whether they use their current brand name or not.

"She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty.

"She said they know what their true intentions are and that's all that matters.

"They are creating a better world for Archie. And it's Archie who keeps them focused on the big picture."

The Queen's decision is a major blow for the Sussexes, who will now have to re-register everything - from their charity to their website - under a new label.