The heartbroken mother of bullied boy Quaden Bayles has shared another video of her son, listing all the cruel names he's called by his tormentors.

Nine-year-old Quaden was diagnosed with achondroplasia – the most common form of dwarfism – just three days after he was born, and has long suffered at the hands of bullies and online trolls.

READ MORE:

• Queensland mum's heartbreaking message to bullies

• Boy bullied for dwarfism finds best buddy

• NRL stars reach out to Aussie bully victim Quaden Bayles

He won and broke hearts in equal measures around the world yesterday when his mum shared devastating footage of Quaden after picking him up from school "in hysterics".

Advertisement

Now Yarraka Bayles, a long-time advocate for Indigenous issues and dwarfism, has shared another video of her son to Facebook on Friday morning, explaining he is "sick" of being called "baby".

While the video was originally filmed in 2016 when he was just five-years-old, Ms Bayles explained everything he said still applied.

"Quaden is turning 10 this year and this is the same message he wants people to hear because he is sick of being called a baby (amongst other names) and people trying to pick him up and treat him like a baby," Ms Bayles wrote.

In the short clip, Quaden begs to be left alone.

Quaden Bayles has been bullied all his life. Photo / Facebook

"Why do you call me a baby, every single day?" he says.

Ms Bayles goes on to ask Quaden, "What else do people call you that you don't like?" explaining it was important because "We need people to know because it's very serious."

"I don't want them to call me bubba, baby or cute," Quaden says, looking directly into the camera. "I'm not a boy."

Yesterday, Ms Bayles shared an emotional video of Quaden with a message to the children who have been bullying her disabled son for years – and the heartbreaking clip has since garnered widespread attention around the world.

Advertisement

"I've just picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people to know – parents, educators, teachers – this is the effect that bullying has," Ms Bayles from Brisbane said in the video, which has been viewed 10 million times and shared by more than 200,000 people.

In tears, Quaden says, "Give me a knife – I want to kill myself," adding, "I just want to die right now."

This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do! 😭 Posted by Yarraka Bayles on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

"This is the impact that bullying has on a nine-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun," Ms Bayles said. "But every single freaking day, something happens. Another episode, another bullying, another taunt, another name-calling."

She then tearfully asks if any parents or families have advice for how to further raise disability awareness and education within schools so "this doesn't happen".

"I've got some good advice – but I need more because this is the effect of bullying, this is what it's doing. And I want people to know how much it is hurting us as a family, I want people to educate their children.

"I've got a son that is suicidal almost every single day. Every time there is a triggering – anything that happens at school or while we're in public, which is almost every time we're in public."

In her only interview since the video went viral, Ms Bayles said she felt "helpless" seeing her son's struggle.

"He wasn't even going to school yesterday until the principal rang and said the Brisbane Bullets were coming. I went to pick him up and saw him with the kids and the Bullets on the basketball court. Me, my daughter and my granddaughter were watching and then while they were lining up to get their singlets signed by the players, one of his classmates was patting him on the head and making references to his height," she told NITV.

"She was patting him on the head like a little puppy. My daughter and I looked at each other and we made signals to him to ask if you are right, and he was like 'no' and he was looking at me horrified, like 'don't make a scene mum'."

"You could tell he was very uncomfortable but he was so good at trying to shrug things off, he doesn't want people to know how much it's affecting him, he's so strong and confident but it's times like these when you just see him crumble. It was just heartbreaking to watch. It made me feel helpless."

Since the video went viral a raft of people have been expressing their support for the family and a hashtag #IStandWithQuaden has been started.

Designer Josh Yasserie created a moving illustration of Quaden which has been shared by his family as well as Rugby League stars and the wider Indigenous community.

NRL star Latrell Mitchell and the Indigenous All Stars have extended an invitation to Quaden to lead the team onto CBUS Stadium on Saturday night.

Ms Bayles told Quest Community News in 2019 that she first walked in on her son trying to take his own life when he was just six-years-old, which is when he began saying that he wished he were dead.

Every time that there was a new child at school unaware of Quaden's condition, bullying usually resulted, she said, with students calling him names and "obviously pointing out his difference".

"So we now we have a very severely suicidal child, who is sick of the bullying that it is every single day that he attends school or is in public, and we're sick of it," Ms Bayles said.

"I just want people to know, and see the impact, because this could be your child or your child could be the bully that pushes a kid over the edge. And God forbid, we lose another child to suicide because of the bullying."

Ms Bayles said that while she used to tell her son to "just ignore it", from now on every time she was bullied she would be sharing a similar video.

"Hopefully we can make some changes, so that this doesn't happen to another family and hopefully we don't lose another young, innocent life to bullying.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.