A UK father has revealed the surprising advice his 14-year-old daughter was given at school in a pamphlet listing alternatives to sex.

Carl Lawrence, from Wigan, has accused Shevington High School of "promoting fetishes" with the information given to his daughter, Emma.

The pamphlet, titled "101 ways to show someone that you love them, other than having sex", starts off innocently enough, with a list of chaste alternatives to sex.

•1. Give them your last chocolate

•2. Say "I love you"

•3. Go on a love boat

Advertisement

Subsequent tips include: "Tickle them", "Flirt"and "Go for a romantic walk on the beach".

When we reach number 26, however, things get real:

26. SUCK THEIR TOES



via GIPHY

Lawrence told the Manchester Evening News: "I understand children need to be made aware of the world, but should we really be promoting fetishes in Year Nine? I don't think so.

"The first thing that stood out was 'suck their toes'. That's quite niche."

Quite.

"Surely they can just enjoy each other's company. They can go for walks, watch a film, go to Burger King, go to the park.

"There's tons of things she can do that don't involve getting someone's big toe in her mouth," Lawrence said.

Advertisement

via GIPHY

READ MORE:

• The toe-sucking photo that ruined the Duchess of York

• Tommy Lee's toe-sucking fetish

• Man wakes up to find home intruder sucking his toes

• The tragic reason Princess Diana ditched Fergie

Spectrum Community Health CIC, which provided the pamphlets to the school, defended the material, telling the Manchester Evening News: "Spectrum's Relationships and Sex Education Programme provides information and support to young people throughout their high school journey, helping them to make safer choices.

"From Year Nine onwards we also introduce our RSE magazine, which is adapted every year in response to feedback from young people, parents and schools.

"The 101 Ways were created by teenagers and are referenced by Spectrum in the context of the classroom lessons they support."