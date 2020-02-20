Hundreds of students staged a mass walk-out of a Catholic school after two gay teachers resigned because of their sexuality.

The teachers from Kennedy Catholic High in Seattle both quit after getting engaged to their same-sex partners. After the news broke to the students, hundreds of them caused havoc by blocking corridors, protesting and staging a mass walk-out.

According to Metro, the teachers resigned "voluntarily", but one of the individuals said he had been forced out of the school after his engagement in November.

Students blocked corridors in a protest against their teacher's resignation. Photo / Facebook

Staff who work at the Catholic school are required to sign a contract that can be revoked "if the teacher's lifestyle is incompatible with Catholic moral values or if his/her conduct is at variance with Catholic teaching".

Advertisement

At the protest, students held up signs that read: "Love is a human right," "Who would Jesus fire?" and "I'm Gay! What's Next? Am I expelled?"

Just some of the posters students at Kennedy Catholic High School are holding right now inside the school as part of this morning’s sit-in.



Students are protesting the recent resignations of 2 teachers.



More here: https://t.co/cWva37Boer pic.twitter.com/GChzXJFX0y — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) February 18, 2020

One of the resigned teachers told the West Seattle Blog that the protests and students' actions were braver than what he has seen adults do.

"The drive and the willingness to maybe get in trouble is pretty inspiring. And that the rest of the world is watching."