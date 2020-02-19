As preparations for Megxit continue, it has been revealed that from April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will cease to hold an office at Buckingham Palace.

Following their bombshell decision to step down as senior royals last month, the couple have arranged representation by their UK foundation team instead, reports the Daily Mail.

The official date for Megxit to come into effect is March 31, with the pair completing their final royal engagement on March 9.

It has also been alleged that Harry will retain military titles, including ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader. His honorary military positions will not be used over the course of a 12-month trial period.

Final days

While Harry and Meghan's royal roles will soon come to an end, the pair aren't dipping out of the UK completely. They are lined up to attend several events there over in early March and beyond.

March 5: Harry and Meghan will then attend the Endeavour Fund awards

March 6: Harry will be at Silverstone with racing driver Lewis Hamilton

March 7: Harry and Meghan will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music

March 8: Meghan will mark International Women's Day

March 9: The couple will join the Queen and the Royal Family for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey

April 1: The Sussexes' office at Buckingham Palace will close

According to a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, they will continue to honour their existing patronages and still plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth in 2020.

The spokesperson says charity priorities remain the same for the duo, with Harry still dedicated to supporting conservation, sport for social development, servicemen and women's welfare, HIV and Travalyst - an entity working to mobilise tourism and travel for social good.

And Meghan will maintain her focus on women's empowerment, gender equality and education.