Lizzo brought a drool-worthy look to the 2020 Brit Awards last night with a Hershey's Chocolate dress completed by a diamante chocolate handbag.
The 31-year-old turned heads as she walked onto the red carpet in a strapless chocolate dress designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.
Alongside the iconic Hershey logo, the dress was also fitted out with a barcode and nutritional information, just like you would see on a regular Hershey bar.
The "Juice" singers fully bedazzled purse, designed by Judith Leiber, also had 100% written out in diamonds to symbolise her top-chart music.
Lizzo shared a sneak peek of her outfit on Instagram with the caption: "If you ever wondered what I taste like ..."
This isn't the first time fans have been wowed by Lizzo's public appearances, at the 2020 Grammy's she sparkled in a white Atelier Versace strapless gown.
The multi-Grammy winner boasted on Instagram: "If I felt how I looked, every day would be a beautiful b***h."