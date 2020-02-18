Lizzo brought a drool-worthy look to the 2020 Brit Awards last night with a Hershey's Chocolate dress completed by a diamante chocolate handbag.

The 31-year-old turned heads as she walked onto the red carpet in a strapless chocolate dress designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.

Lizzo turned heads when she walked onto the red carpet at the Brit Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Alongside the iconic Hershey logo, the dress was also fitted out with a barcode and nutritional information, just like you would see on a regular Hershey bar.

The "Juice" singers fully bedazzled purse, designed by Judith Leiber, also had 100% written out in diamonds to symbolise her top-chart music.

Lizzo's chocolate bar-inspired purse. Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo shared a sneak peek of her outfit on Instagram with the caption: "If you ever wondered what I taste like ..."

This isn't the first time fans have been wowed by Lizzo's public appearances, at the 2020 Grammy's she sparkled in a white Atelier Versace strapless gown.

"If I felt how I looked, every day would be a beautiful b***h," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her Grammys ensemble. Photo / Getty Images

The multi-Grammy winner boasted on Instagram: "If I felt how I looked, every day would be a beautiful b***h."