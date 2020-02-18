Despite recent events, Queen Elizabeth is still "uncomfortable" with the concept of divorce, a royal commentator has revealed.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward said Queen Elizabeth, 93, feels "sad but pragmatic" about the recent divorces in the royal family, according to the Daily Mail Online.

She will also often urge couples to make their marriages work as she feels it's "too easy to get divorced".

Seward's comments come as two royal divorces, with the Earl of Snowdon David Linley, 58, announcing his split from wife Serena, 49, just one week after Peter, 42, and Autumn Phillips, 41, also separated.

Seward told Okay! magazine that the Queen is now relying on the "strength" of William and Kate's marriage.

The Queen is now relying on William and Kate's marriage to succeed, a royal expert says. Photo / AP

"If she didn't have them, I think she might say to herself, 'Goodness, after over 70 years on the throne, it's come to nothing'."

She said that although three of the Queen's own children were divorced, the monarch still struggled with the concept.

"She used to say 'Just wait two years and see if you can make it work'. She will have urged Peter and Autumn to try again," Seward said.

The Queen remains stoic, however, which helps her cope with all the challenges that have come her way.

The Queen's oldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn recently announced their split. Photo / AP

It hasn't been an easy year for the Queen, what with the Prince Andrew scandal, Megxit, and now the two shock divorce announcements this past week.

Despite the Queen's reservations about divorce, three of her four children have split from their partners.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce was finalised in August 1996 after a very public fallout.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson separated in 1992 before getting a divorce four years later.



And the Queen's only daughter Anne divorced from husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1992.