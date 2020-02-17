It's not always easy to get cheese slices to match up. Some end up wafer-thin, while others turn out shaped like weird wedges.

So for those of us who end up making a real mess out of a block of pricey cheese, this might just be the hack to save both time and sanity.

Posting to the Facebook group Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks, a mum has explained how she uses a trusty potato peeler to slice her cheese perfectly.

She wrote: "Probably my daftest moment ever – however, works an absolute treat. Use a peeler to slice your block of cheese.

"Perfectly slim slices of cheese in a fraction of the time it takes me to use a knife."

Demonstrating how she does it, the woman then posted a picture of her running the peeler along the edge of a block of cheese.

The woman demonstrated how to slice the cheese with her potato peeler. Photo / Facebook

Her post gained more than 500 likes from members of the group who were keen to give the hack a go too.

One replied: "I do this as well! Couldn't find a knife one day and hey presto!"

Another added: "Why have I never thought of this??"

"This is genius," a third noted. "How have I never thought of this."

The only flaw was pointed out by some members of the group who felt it wouldn't work on crumbly cheeses.

The woman who posted the hack joked: "I cannot be held legally responsible for any excess consumption of cheese that occurs as a result of trying this method out."