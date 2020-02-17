An embarrassing error has seen visitors to the royal family's official website sent to a hardcore porn site instead of one of Prince Harry's charities.

The blunder appeared on royal.uk, which bills itself as the "home of the Royal Family" and saw users redirected to a Chinese site offering live sex shows instead of to Dolen Cymru, a Welsh charity with links to the African state of Lesotho.

The page reads: "The Wales-Lesotho link began in 1985 and has developed educational links, wider young people's links, health, churches, women's organisations, etc."

Those who clicked the link were not treated to anything quite so worthy however, instead being subjected to hardcore porn videos and advertisements for gambling websites, The Sun reported.

The link has since been fixed.

Dolen Cymru assists communities in Wales and Lesotho and its work is close to Prince Harry's heart, after he spent time in African nation during his 2004 gap year.

The page that originally contained the pornographic link. Photo / Supplied

He has previously said he is "proud to be associated with Dolen Cymru"

"The work that it does in assisting and encouraging organisations and individuals in Wales to establish contact and foster friendships with their counterparts in Lesotho is quite invaluable," Harry said.

"I know from my own work in Lesotho just how important such links are and fully support Dolen Cymru in its great endeavours to develop contacts with organisations with common interests, such as my own Sentebale and to build upon the great understanding and co-operation that exists between the two nations".

Buckingham Palace are yet to issue a statement on the matter.