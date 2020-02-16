How was your weekend? Probably not as good as the one Jennifer Lopez enjoyed if the megastar's latest selfie is anything to go by.

Fifty-year-old Lopez posted a new pic on Instagram, saying that she was "relaxed and recharged".

Judging from the sexy snap, there are a few other adjectives that could be applied to the chart-topper who recently exploded back into the public consciousness with a star turn in the film Hustlers and a performance at the recent Super Bowl that dropped jaws around the world.

Wearing a tiny white bikini and with her hair pulled up in a bun, the star posed for a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror.

The post quickly racked up 10s of thousands of comments and millions of likes, with fans describing the photo as "perfection".

In preparation for her most recent movie, Hustlers, Lopez told fans she'd given up sugar and carbs as part of a 10-day challenge.

Cutting the two food groups was a suggestion made by her trainer, Dodd Romero, to help her prepare for her role, she said on an episode of The Ellen Show.

"(The challenge) was really hard. Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe. Like, you don't feel like yourself. You realise that you're addicted to sugar," she said.

In January last year, she also shared a snap of one of her carb and sugar-free meals, an Asian bowl, comprising of cauliflower fried rice, seared tuna, shaved Brussels sprouts, yellow pepper, avocado and cucumber.

She went hard for the role: on top of her regular day-to-day workouts she also learned pole dancing.

"I have bruises everywhere. It's so hard," Lopez told the late-night host. "I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole," she told Jimmy Kimmel in a recent interview.

Back in 2016, the mother-of-two revealed she never skips a workout.

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told Hello!