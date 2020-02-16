Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr has slammed her for refusing to help him as his life descended into a "nightmare", telling a UK tabloid that she should focus on her own family ahead of her humanitarian causes.

Markle told The Sun that he had been forced to move in with his elderly mother in New Mexico after his relationship fell apart and he struggled to find work - and he blames the "curse" of being related to the famous royal.

The 53-year-old said: "Being associated with Meghan has nearly destroyed me.

Thomas Markle Jr. Photo / Getty Images

"I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money.

Advertisement

"But thankfully my Mom has taken me in.

"Mentally, this has been a f***ing nightmare ever since Meghan got together with Harry."

READ MORE:

• Palace aides 'cringed' at Meghan Markle's 'behind the scenes' Vogue video

• Daniela Elser: The most offensive word in Thomas Markle's tirade against Meghan

• Thomas Markle prepared to give evidence against Meghan Markle in court

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'enjoying the quiet life in Canada' with Archie after royal split

He said that Meghan could have used her position to help him.

He told The Sun: "For her to sit there on her royal pedestal and watch this happening to her family — she should have done her humanitarian work for us.

"I'm sick of hearing about her and Harry helping this charity, that charity — whatever cause is in this week."

Meghan's estranged brother even reached out to Harry before the pair married in an effort to stop the wedding. Photo / AP

Markle Jr was arrested in Oregon last year on a drink-driving charge. In 2017, he was arrested following a drunken row with his then girlfriend.

He has a long history of speaking to the media about his dysfunctional family, even using a US magazine to pass a message to Prince Harry before the wedding, telling him that Meghan is "obviously not the right woman" for him.