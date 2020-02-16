When did chefs decide they were financial experts who could run million-dollar empires?

There's always such shock when a rock star chef's kingdom crumbles. But they're just cooks! They're skilled at julienning carrots and using those cool tiny flame torches to caramelise desserts – managing the cash flow of a million-dollar conglomerate and then expanding into homewares ranges and ready-made sauces for Coles is not covered in the apprenticeship.

I'm a journalist who makes fun of people behind their backs. Do you think my company's CEO is calling me up for financial advice on the yearly budget? Dating advice, sure. Sometimes hair care tips. But he doesn't need business pointers from someone who can't pay rent this month because they drank too much tequila and bought off-brand teeth alignment trays from a 3D printing internet company.

On Monday it was confirmed George Calombaris's restaurant empire Made Establishment had entered voluntary administration and 12 venues across Melbourne were immediately shuttered. Yet another chef brought down by their own bad business skills. He's our own Jamie Oliver.

Advertisement

There was no coming back for George after last year's $7.8 million wage underpayment saga. The final kick to the guts for workers? They found out they were jobless because George posted it on the 'Gram.

"To all my team, I truly regret it has come to this," he wrote on Instagram. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and friendship."

His workers have come out and said this post drifted into their timelines and that's how they found out about their futures. Jeez. Talk about being force-fed a Michelin-starred crap sandwich. That's on par with finding out your ex has a new boyfriend because they posted a pic and made it Insta-official.

Remember last year when George was up to his apron strings in wage woes and an old quote came back to haunt him?

In 2012, he complained about having to pay waiters weekend penalty rates because "it's not like they've had to go to uni for 15 years".

Welp, George, maybe if you went to uni for 15 years you'd know how to run a business.