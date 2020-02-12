With thousands of passengers stranded in quarantine on the cruise ship the Diamond Princess, one adult company has come up with an idea on how to kill the boredom - porn.

With 3,700 passengers facing more than two weeks in quarantine, Miami-based company CamSoda has offered its services to those on board off the coast of Japan.

"They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom," Daryn Parker, CamSoda's vice president, said in a statement.

"We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.

"In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we're offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming."

A passenger waves from a balcony of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Photo / Getty Images

A passenger jogs on the spot as another stretches as they wait on the balconies of their cabins on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Photo / Getty Images

SodaCam is offering passengers full access to their webcam services for free.

1,000 free CamSoda tokens can be redeemed by each crew member and passenger. All they have to do is send a copy of their ticket or staff credentials to stranded@camsoda.com.

Tokens are the "currency of the cam world", according to CamSoda, and can be used for interacting during camming sessions.

The company said these sessions don't have to be sexual, according to the news release.

Some passengers are seen on the Diamond Princess as the cruise ship is anchored at Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

PASSENGERS CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS

Authorities are scrambling to deliver medicine to the quarantined Diamond Princess as one in three people tested are confirmed to have coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship has spiked to 135 after another 65 people on board tested positive. There are two Kiwis among those infected.

Eleven Australians have been infected with coronavirus on the Diamond Princess, after another four Australians were confirmed yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases on the ship to 135, with 439 people tested so far — meaning close to one in three people tested have returned positive results.