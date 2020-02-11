Apparently we have been eating fish and chips all wrong.

If you're one of the many people in this world who eat a deep fried fish with the batter, then it's time to take a good hard look at yourself, because according to this Twitter user it's not for eating and only "protecting".

READ MORE:

• 138kg fish and chip addict reveals moment that changed her life

• In London, eat your way through the history - and future - of fish and chips

• 150 years of fish and chips

• Summer series: Catch of the day - Best fish and chip shops in Aotearoa

"You. Eat. The. Batter?" the man asked, following a columnist's review of a fish and chips shop in the UK.

Advertisement

"The batter is there to protect the fish during frying, you peel it off, throw it away, then eat the fish!" he demanded.

His post was shared by the journalist, Grace Dent, whose reviews appear weekly in The Guardian.

"This week's Guardian restaurant column is about a northern chip shop. This comment has kept me awake. I. I just. What," she wrote, alongside a screenshot of the man's questionable theory.

This week’s Guardian restaurant column is about a northern chip shop. This comment has kept me awake. I. I just. What. pic.twitter.com/9mHGb9fvOt — Grace Dent (@gracedent) February 8, 2020

Since sharing it with her Twitter followers on Saturday, it has been liked nearly 25,000 times with thousands of people weighing in on the man's statement.

"It's so bonkers and wrong it makes me wonder if he's actually right and we've all, everyone, been doing it wrong," one person asked.

"This person has been hurt by someone. Badly," said another.

"That's just … it's just … I don't actually know what that is. This country is finished. We can't even eat fish and chips properly anymore," a third commented.

The man continued his rant by asking: "If you bake a fish (or indeed a vegetable) in a salt crust, do you eat that too?"

Advertisement

And it appeared not everyone was against his theory — in fact many said they too peel off the batter.

Twitter users reacted in confusion. Photo / Twitter

"I don't eat the batter, because I know the goodness is in the fish. I only eat a few chips too!" one woman said. "But then I'd prefer grilled or baked fish. Only eat deep fried on sufferance."

However, it only created more of a division, with those non-batter peelers coming in full force.

"What kind of monster DOESN'T EAT THE BATTER?" one clearly shocked person yelled.

"Insanity. The fish is merely there for the batter to cling to!" another person joked, while a third added: "This is why I throw away the hard shell on m&m's."

If we have taken anything away from this, it's that people have some serious opinions on how fish should be consumed … with the batter intact, of course.