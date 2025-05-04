Pandey business starts new hotel brand with $8m refurbishments

Edit Hotels & Resorts officially launches today with four properties across New Zealand, including this location in Hanmer Springs.
A new hotel brand from the team behind Fable Hotels & Resorts is opening four locations across the country in what it describes as an experience “designed for value-conscious travellers”.
Edit Hotels & Resorts, owned by CP Group and the Pandey family, one of the largest private owners of hotelsin New Zealand, will open a portfolio of properties in Auckland Central, Greenlane, Picton and Hanmer Springs.
All of the properties were already owned by the business, but have recently been refurbished at a cost of roughly $8 million.
They include the former President Hotel, Greenlane Suites, Hanmer Springs Hotel and the Picton Yacht Club Hotel.
The hotels are also embracing a digital-first approach, utilising digital compendiums, interactive activity booklets, and digital business cards which are available across all properties.
The business is currently developing Chromecast streaming and paperless check-in to add to the experience.
An interesting initiative by the new properties is that each is partnering with local schools to provide a range of support.
In Auckland, the hotel partners with Bailey Rd School in Mt Wellington, supplying students with school bags, stationery, and drink bottles to ease the financial pressure on families.
It is also sponsoring a leadership programme for Year 7 and 8 students, with a summer work experience initiative currently being planned.
In Picton, Edit is providing regular financial contributions to support Picton School students who are experiencing challenges such as low attendance and financial hardship. The funding will help support access to sports, extracurricular activities, household essentials, and school stationery.
In Hanmer Springs, the brand is sponsoring weekly school lunches at Hanmer Springs School.
“Being part of a community means more than just operating in it. It’s about lending a hand and building meaningful, long-term relationships.