Pandey business starts new hotel brand with $8m refurbishments

Edit director of sales and marketing Lisa Breckon said the hotels were designed to be affordable without ever feeling cheap.

“Edit is for the savvy traveller from families looking for value, business travellers needing seamless connectivity, or travel hackers who know how to make the most of every trip,” Breckon said.

“It’s smart, comfortable, and uncluttered - ideal for guests who would rather spend more on experiencing the destination than the room they sleep in.”

Each Edit property offers a mid-scale accommodation experience without the unnecessary extras, like the recently refurbished President Hotel in Auckland Central.

The hotels are also embracing a digital-first approach, utilising digital compendiums, interactive activity booklets, and digital business cards which are available across all properties.

The business is currently developing Chromecast streaming and paperless check-in to add to the experience.

An interesting initiative by the new properties is that each is partnering with local schools to provide a range of support.

In Auckland, the hotel partners with Bailey Rd School in Mt Wellington, supplying students with school bags, stationery, and drink bottles to ease the financial pressure on families.

It is also sponsoring a leadership programme for Year 7 and 8 students, with a summer work experience initiative currently being planned.

Edit Hotels & Resorts is owned by CP Group and the Pandey family, one of the largest private owners of hotels in New Zealand.

In Picton, Edit is providing regular financial contributions to support Picton School students who are experiencing challenges such as low attendance and financial hardship. The funding will help support access to sports, extracurricular activities, household essentials, and school stationery.

In Hanmer Springs, the brand is sponsoring weekly school lunches at Hanmer Springs School.

“Being part of a community means more than just operating in it. It’s about lending a hand and building meaningful, long-term relationships.

“We’re proud that each Edit property gives back to local schoolchildren and families who need a little extra support in a way that’s personal, tangible, and truly makes a difference.”

Breckon said Edit intends to add more locations to its property portfolio.

In 2020, the Pandey family and the wider CP Group spent millions redeveloping its hotels and properties when the country’s borders were shut and tourism had ground to a halt globally.

Ronnie Ronalde, group operations manager of CPG Hotels at the time, said it was all about the future.

“We’re doing it now because we started on plans a year ago. The international market is done, but in the next one to two years it will come back.”

