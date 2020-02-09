It's Hollywood's biggest awards show, so we're expecting the red carpet that precludes the Oscars to bring the glitziest and most glamorous outfits to the spotlight too.

Now in its 92nd year, the Acadamy Awards red carpet has seen some iconic looks, from Lady Gaga channeling Audrey Hepburn last year to Angelina Jolie's 2004 Marilyn Monroe moment where she sashayed onto the carpet bound in cream satin.

As the parade kicks off in Los Angeles today, keep up with the glamour that is the Oscars 2020.

