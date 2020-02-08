Jordan Peterson is in Russia recovering from an addiction to prescription drugs.

The controversial psychology professor and self-help book author has been battling an addiction to tranquillisers for years, his daughter Mikhaila Peterson has said.

Peterson, 57, left an intensive care unit in a Russian hospital last week, after receiving treatment for his addiction to benzodiazepine, an anti-anxiety medication.

He flew to Russia after being repeatedly misdiagnosed in US and Canada hospitals, according to Mikhaila Peterson.

"He nearly died several times," she told Canada's National Post newspaper.

She said her father had been taking the prescription drug to treat anxiety, which had been brought on by a severe autoimmune reaction to food.

Last year, after his wife Tammy was diagnosed with cancer, doctors increased his dose to help him cope with the added stress.

Mikhaila and her husband took Peterson to Moscow last month.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia and put in an induced coma for eight days.

Mikhaila said the withdrawal period was "horrific".

In a 2018 interview, Peterson said he had managed to keep depression at bay by adopting a meat-heavy diet, encouraged by his daughter. He had cut greens altogether and said that had had a positive impact on his health.

Mikhaila says he has been released from hospital and has trouble walking on his own but "is on the mend" and "smiling again".