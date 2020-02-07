Fans of a much-beloved Kiwi minty chocolate sweet may be in for a treat.

Confectionery company Pascall has teased a possible comeback for Snifters in a recent Facebook post.

"2020's biggest blockbuster is coming this February - can you guess what it might be?" it wrote.

"We hate to leave you on a cliff-hanger so here's a clue: This one's rated S for Scrumptious!"

The post also included a photo of a hidden green package with a red star and a tease that the packet is coming out February.

The cinema-themed announcement also implies that the new product could be Snifters, as they were a popular snack at cinemas.

The treat has not been produced since 2009 due to lack of consumer demand.

But many fans were thrilled that Snifters may be hitting Kiwi shelves soon.

"Better not be teasing 'Snifters', and then not delivering, Pascall," one person commented on their Facebook post.

"If Snifters are coming back I'm literally gonna cry," said another.

Some people speculated that the new product could be a mashup with pineapple lumps.

Kiwis will have to keep their eyes peeled.