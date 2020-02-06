Kim Kardashian is convinced her son Psalm is her late father Robert Kardashian reincarnated.

The reality star revealed that a psychic predicted that her youngest child would be her father returning from the grave - although no one at the time knew she was expecting a baby via surrogate, according to Metro UK.

"My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive. He's always smiling, always happy," she told E! News.

"On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman – a blind medium – came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated.

"She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.'

Kim also said that several happenings since Psalms' birth convinced her that the psychic's prediction had come true.

"My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in, but she had a baby shower that she had to go to," she said.

"And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help.

"She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"

Kim added that multiple people had come up to her baby to say that he was a reincarnation of a family member.

"So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him."

Kim herself has picked up on some similarities between her late father and her son.

"He's left-handed, like my dad. So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!"