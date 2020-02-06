An Auckland model is asking the public for thousands of dollars so she can fly to the US to visit her American boyfriend, where they plan to do "cute couple stuff".

Leah Pao met Sammy Abu-Hijab, a massage therapist from San Francisco, while he was in New Zealand on a working visa.

Pao, who described Abu-Hijab as "the love of my life", said the pair decided to pursue a long-distance relationship because they "both deserve love and each other" in a GiveALittle appeal that seeks $2000 from the public.

Pao told Stuff that she was attracted to Abu-Hijab because he was American, saying that Kiwi men "just don't cut it" and "international men are more worldly and less closed-minded".

The online appeal makes it clear that Pao is seeking the funds to enhance her trip, saying the donations will make it "even more litty" and will enable the pair to do "cute couple stuff" such as "turning up", food, flights, shopping and "touristy tingz".

Those who donate won't go home empty-handed however, with Pao promising to update her Instagram followers using the hashtag #SammyAndLeahTakeAmerica.

The couple appeared in a Valentine's Day special edition of VIVA magazine. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pao and Ab-Hijab recently shared their love story with the Herald's VIVA magazine, with Abu-Hijab telling readers that he loved Pao for her heart, her smile and her "bomb skin", adding that he also loved "how humble and nice she is when people she doesn't even know tell her that they love her".

For her part, Pao revealed how she loved how secure her new partner is with himself and said: "Not many people besides my family can handle my wild ways so to have him beside me is an amazing feeling."

At the time of publication the appeal, which was launched two days ago, had raised just over $300.