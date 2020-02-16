Destination Dining: Gordon Ramsay Burger, Planet Hollywood Resort, Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas

We arrived:

at 4.30pm for an early dinner. After hearing about the crazy long lines and wait times, we were eager to make the most of our time there and got seated at 5pm after a painless 30-minute wait.

The flame wall is impressive and fits the location and vibe of Vegas to a T. Photo / Facebook

The staff were:

Advertisement

incredibly switched on and had impeccable customer service. Sure, they're working for tips, but the entire experience from lining up to paying the bill was pleasant and we didn't feel rushed, despite the high demand for tables.

We chose here because:how can you go to Vegas and pass up the opportunity to eat from a menu that Gordon Ramsay created? As huge burger and Ramsay fans, we knew we wouldn't be disappointed. Plus with so many overpriced food offerings on the Las Vegas Strip, we thought this was a safe bet.

Gordon Ramsay Burger is located at Planet Hollywood on the infamous Vegas strip. Photo / Getty Images

Our first impression was:

Wow! Situated inside the humming Planet Hollywood resort, the flame wall drew us in almost as fast as the smell of fresh patties on the grill. As the line grew, we were entertained by plenty of debaucherous Vegas antics. Plus, if that gets too much, there's a giant menu on the wall to start perusing as you wait to be seated. When we got a table it was absolutely humming inside with an upmarket aura that only a celebrity chef like Ramsay could pull off in a place like Vegas.

We started with:a bowl of truffle parmesan fries, $12, which had all the makings of a great fry: piping hot, fluffy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. But the best part was the dipping sauce, a chipotle-style aioli. It was so delicious we asked for a refill.

My husband chose the blue cheeseburger, $16. Packed with flavour, it was incredibly juicy and had just the right amount of tang; it was stacked up with blue cheese, manchego cheese, figgy jam, rocket, cider vinegar reduction with spicy mayo. I went for the crispy cherry pepper chicken burger, $17. With fried chicken skins, a crispy chicken patty, avocado, marinated tomato, butter lettuce and a cherry pepper spread, this was a burger with balance: the freshness of the lettuce and avocado were spot-on, cutting through the fattiness of the chicken skins and the generous patty.

The highlight was…the presentation. Everything came out like it was right off the pages of a magazine shoot. From signature-shaped plates, branded skewers and napkins - the entire establishment was quality.

The burgers had the look, but did they have the wow factor? Photo / Facebook

Come here if…

Advertisement

you want to experience culinary excellence in Vegas, without having to put your sequin glad rags on.