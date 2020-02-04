Warning: explicit content intended for an adult audience

Pornography, as we all think of it, is a visual medium. It started out on papyruses in Ancient Egypt, moved to books, magazines and other print publications as they were popularised, and then with the 20th century innovation of VHS, went to home video.

The internet age brought about porn as an on-demand audio-visual experience: you can find anything online from short porn clips and dirty GIFs to long movies and one-on-one camming experiences.

What's often left out of your porn library is an audio-online experience. It has become so tied up with visible imagery of naked bodies and play-by-play sex acts that we've forgotten that arousal can be an experience for the ears instead of the eyes.



Do sex sounds turn you on? How about sexy stories read aloud by husky voices or an accent of your choice? Aural stimulation can actually be very powerful. This genre of porn often consists of the voices and sounds of raw sex, which can be a fetish of its own. Many people get extremely turned on simply by hearing the moaning, groaning, slapping sounds that accompany sex.

Audio porn actually became a bit of a thing in the 1960s with the innovation of vinyl records, and by the 1990s, there were 0900 hotlines that charged an exorbitant per-minute fee for you to get audio porn tailored just for you. Today, there's renewed interest in the genre, and you can buy it or get it for free online.

How does one get into audio porn? You find it like any other kind of pornography – a quick web search will soon lead you to something you're after. Like video porn, many audio porn tube websites have short previews of what you can expect from streaming or downloading the entire thing.



Audio porn is an ideal way to get off for both individuals and couples. If you're flying solo, it's something you can do to relax: lie in bed with your headphones on, close your eyes and visualise what's happening, and let your imagination run wild with its own visuals as you masturbate.

When there's more than one of you, consider audio porn an excellent kind of foreplay. Listening to another couple have sex, or to somebody tell a scripted sexy story with very explicit and descriptive language, can really strike a mood for both of you. One of the great things about audio porn is that it somehow feels less sordid, or untoward, than video porn. This makes it great for more conservative couples.



But you needn't be conservative to fetishise the sex sounds of others. Quite the contrary, in fact: it shows your mind and body are open to new ways of stimulation.

In addition to audio recordings of sex, audio porn can come in many other forms. It can be simple dirty talking, JOI (which stands for jerk-off or jack-off instruction), or even a type of fan fiction with popular characters from film, books, TV, and pop culture.



Audio porn has even taken the form of ASMR: autonomous sensory meridian response. This has been popularised for relaxation in recent years (people enjoy listening to the sounds of a cucumber being crunched on, or fingers tapping on a table - it provides them a zen-like meditation experience).

ASMR as audio porn allows someone to enjoy a bona-find audio kink. It can trigger warm, tingly, even euphoric emotions for one individual, but may no nothing for another. For example, somebody might fetishise the sound of a woman whispering or blowing air, or maybe scratching with her fingernails.



Finding out what kind of audio porn you'll actually enjoy takes a bit of trial-and-error, just like other audio experiences like finding a podcast you really love. The unique voice and accent of the person behind the microphone, the selection of language, and even the production values can be quite influential in your like or dislike of a recording.

Why get into audio porn? It helps us, as humans, further explore our sexualities. It heightens sensory awareness, which underlies all sexual activity, so can (and probably will) enhance your view and experience of sex overall.

Technically, audio porn can be enjoyed anywhere, but I think it's wise not to pop it on your Apple Carplay whilst driving down the motorway, or in your earbuds when you're on the bus. It's highly distracting, not to mention something that should be kept private, so you aren't harassing others or making them uncomfortable.

For that reason, if you're keen to give audio porn a try, keep it on your headphones in your bedroom. Like every other type of pornography, it's something best enjoyed when in a safe space isolated from the outside world.