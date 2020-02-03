Kiwis guys are known for their romance ... Not. But now there's a unique chance for one New Zealand man or woman to wow their partner and pop the question while sharing their love of pizza at the same time.

Domino's is giving one lucky pizza lover a chance to propose to their loved one with a diamond en-crust-ed engagement ring valued at $9,200 this Valentine's Day.

The ring features an 18-carat yellow and white gold base topped with diamond "cheese" and "pepperoni" rubies.

If sharing the magic of pizza and marriage isn't enough, Domino's said they will even cater the wedding for free.

Those who think they've found their slice of heaven must send a 30-second video detailing how they would involve Domino's pizza in their big proposal.

Domino's Chief Marketing Officer ANZ Allan Collins said pizza has a unique ability to bring people together.

"How many great love stories have started over a slice? How many awkward dates have

been saved by the arrival of the pizza delivery?

"Pizza is made to be shared with the ones we love, so this year we want to honour that with something really special and help create the greatest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever!"

at midnight on February 12.