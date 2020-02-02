Despite being the BAFTA Awards president, Prince William wasn't spared a jovial dig during the ceremony by Australian comedian Rebel Wilson.

Presenting Best Director at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Wilson opened her spiel saying, "It's really great to be here at the Royal Andrew... Royal Albert Hall".

The camera flashed to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who looked less than impressed by the reference to their controversial family member, Prince Andrew, who has received global backlash for his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But that wasn't the last of it for the royal duo.

Fellow Aussie Margot Robbie also joined in on the dramas plaguing the royal family, making a hilarious comment in reference to Megxit, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as senior members of the royal family and moved to Canada last month.

She delivered a speech on Brad Pitt's behalf, with the actor unable to attend the event.

Winning Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Pitt directed Robbie to say, "He says that he is going to name this (award) 'Harry' because he is really excited about bringing it back to the states with him," she said, as William and Kate shared a laugh.